Crockett Intermediate School Girls Pre-Athletics announces October winners

Crockett Intermediate School’s girls Pre-Athletics program announced winners of the Ladycat Pride Award and Athlete of the Month for October.

October Ladycat Pride winners (left and right):

Zatashia Williams, Mackenzie Martin

October Athlete of the Month (center):

Tianya Williams

October Ladycat Pride winners (from left):

Lorena Alvarez, Estrella Picon