Paris ISD Pre-Kindergarten Roundup

T. G. Givens Early Childhood Center announces pre-kindergarten roundup.

Paris ISD’s T. G. Givens Early Childhood Center will begin registration for the 2017-2018 school year on April 3rd. Regular hours are 8:30 am until 2:30 pm. If a parent needs later times please make an appointment by calling 903-737-7466. The campus is at 655 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Registration will be ongoing throughout the remainder of the school year and summer.

To enroll in pre-kindergarten, a child must be four years of age on or before September 1 and meet one or more of the following criteria:

be educationally disadvantaged (able to participate in the national free or reduced-price lunch program);

be unable to speak or comprehend the English language;

be homeless; or

children of a military parent

Be in, or have been in, the conservatorship of the Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS)

Parents or legal guardians should have the following documents in hand when they come to pre-register a child:

the child’s official birth certificate;

the child’s social security card;

custody papers, if applicable;

proof of residency;

proof of income; and

parent or guardian driver’s license

military ID- if applicable

All required documents must be submitted to the Givens registrar to complete enrollment.

Summer office hours will be 8:30a.m.–2:00 p.m., Monday through Thursday. If necessary, parents may contact the registrar to arrange an appointment at a different time.

All out-of-district transfer applications for Givens is placed on a waiting list until after all in-district students are registered.