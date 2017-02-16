Adkin’s Finance
Paris ISD – Sports

4 hours ago Sports

Paris

Ladycat Softball travels to Bonham for a three-day tournament.

Golf Travels to Mt Pleasant to tee off at 9:00 am at MPGC

Tennis is hosting their first Tennis Tournament the next two days, starting at 8:00 am JV will play Thursday and Varsity will play on Friday. Fresh air and the sunshine, what more can you ask for?

Powerlifting is hosting a Powerlifting Meet, with 15 schools participating in the meet. Boys and girls will be attending this meet. Weigh in starts at 2:00 pm and at 4:00 pm lifting starts. If you have never been to a Powerlifting Meet you should come watch. It is one of my favorite sports to watch.

What a busy day we are going to have. Please come and enjoy yourself at any sport of your choice.

 

A reminder that for the first order of shirts to be here on time before the playoff game, your orders and money is due Thursday (today) by 1:00 at PHS office, Aikin to Dee Hawkes, or Justiss to Melanie Meredith.

