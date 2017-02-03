Paris ISD Sports

We have some busy weeks ahead of us and some exciting events to occur soon. I will try to keep you posted on all the upcoming events. We appreciate your support and hope to see you at our sporting events.
Monday 2-6-17
Baseball
Baseball @ Greenville for a scrimmage 5:00
Tuesday 2-7-17
Basketball
Wildcat Basketball vs Atlanta @ Atlanta 4:30
Ladycat Basketball vs.Atlanta @ Atlanta 4:30
Soccer
Ladycat’s Soccer vs.Athens @ Wildcat Stadium JV and V. 5:00/6:30
Softball
Ladycat Softball vs. Cooper @ Cooper 6:00
Thursday 2-9-17
Basketball
PJH Wildcat Basketball vs. Pittsburg @ Pittsburg TBA
Tennis
Wildcat and Ladycat Tennis @ Mt. Pleasant 7:00 a.m.
Friday 2-10-17
Basketball
Wildcat Basketball vs.Liberty Eylau @ Wildcat Gym 4:30
Softball
Ladycat Softball @ Prairland 5:30
Tennis
Wildcat and Ladycat Tennis @ Mt. Pleasant 7:00 a.m.
Saturday 2-11-17
Baseball
JV Baseball vs.Denison @ Paris on the Hill Field ( scrimmage) TBA
V Baseball vs. Denison @ Hub Hollis ( Scrimmage) TBA
Powerlifting
Powerlifting @ Mt. Pleasant (Boys and Girls)