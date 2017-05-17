Paris ISD Summer Sports Camps

Attached are upcoming sports camps. Please select an attachment for information on each camp.

softball camp

https://msg.schoolmessenger.com/m/?s=pecHm2Ztyc8&mal=1fd792d93c770c3809159853e8c14279cc497ce9df8f98ca5b803a50feff28ec

Soccer Camp (Boys and Girls)

https://msg.schoolmessenger.com/m/?s=pecHm2Ztyc8&mal=53abd499dec00c448169b20d6190f6cc6774b5168683c71ada0fd8b247aa82c4

Girls Basketball Camp

https://msg.schoolmessenger.com/m/?s=pecHm2Ztyc8&mal=b9b8eb5cb8ae3c3ecc95952ef72324ff2b6ced61c9a1054c6e06abe95567d2b0

Paris Volleyball Camp 7th 8th and 9th grade

https://msg.schoolmessenger.com/m/?s=pecHm2Ztyc8&mal=3ee45cfce1330b3d56df3b4b9d02b4dad712974e14eb5b855b852d2d0f9ad139

Paris Volleyball Camp 3rd-6th Grade

https://msg.schoolmessenger.com/m/?s=pecHm2Ztyc8&mal=9d5de6fc9cfe2b331308c71b522fef5b9ada93590cf779d785627135612b8706