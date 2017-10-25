Paris ISD Superintendent Address Disruption

Today’s ill-considered decision by students to bring Confederate Rebel Flags to school has caused an unnecessary and unfortunate disruption to our educational environment. Appropriate steps have been taken to address the situation and to refocus those that have been affected. Paris Independent School District celebrates and takes pride in the strength of our multicultural community, and will not permit anyone to divide our district or distract us from our mission to focus on the knowledge, skills, and character development of each of our students.

Paul Jones

Superintendent

​​​​​​​Paris Independent School District