Paris ISD would like to congratulate, 2017 All Red River Valley Volleyball Team.

Co MVP Katy Hall- Senior

First Team

Deagan Dingman-Senior

Kiuansha Jackson-Junior

Grace Woodby-Sophomore

Second Team

Riley Bills-Sophomore

Zanesha Dangerfield-Senior

Sunny Scruggs-Senior

Honorable Mention

Quanteria Jenkins-Sophomore

Quiniya Savage-Freshman

Great season ladies Congrats

Coach Humphrey