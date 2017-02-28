Paris ISD Winners

Paris ISD students swept the annual Lamar County Soil and Water Conservation District (LSWCD) Poster and Essay Contest. All winning essays and posters have been submitted for judging at the regional level.

In the essay contest, Paris High School seniors Matthew Cochran and Brendan Henry won 1st and 2nd place respectively (ages 14-18 division) and received $125 and $75. Crockett Intermediate School 5th graders Jaxon Bell won 1st (ages 13 and under division) and received $65. This year’s essay theme was “Why do we all need trees?”

The poster contest featured the theme: “We All Need Trees.” Hunter Tate and Vanessa Anderson (Aikin 4th graders) placed 2nd and 3rd in the 4th—6th-grade contest. They received $30 and $20 respectively. Ashton Williams, Bernabe Rodriguez and Ava Langley (Justiss 3rd graders) were chosen as the first, second, and third place winners of the 1st—3rd-grade contest. They received $50, $30, and $20 respectively.

LSWCD representative Mike Parsons presented checks to contest winners. From top left, are:

Matt Cochran, Brendan Henry, 1st and 2nd place, 14-18 essay

Jaxon Bell, 1st place, 13 and under essay

Vanessa Anderson and Hunter Tate, 3rd and 2nd place, 4th-6th-grade poster contest

Ashton, Williams, Bernabe Rodriguez and Ava Langley, 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place, 1st-3rd-grade poster contest.