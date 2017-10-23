Paris Job Training

Campbell Soup Company has partnered with Paris Junior College to provide job training using a $499,984 Skills Development Fund grant from the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC). The donation will benefit workers in the Northeast Texas area.

This grant will be used to provide customized training to 486 new and incumbent workers for industry-related topics with focused instruction on ammonia refrigeration, boiler equipment, case packing and rotary pressure sterilizer training. Trainees will include inspection and quality technicians, safety technicians, team leaders, operation workers, filling and packing machine operators, maintenance workers, electronics mechanics, warehouse worker, production supervisors, and warehouse receiving leaders. Upon completion of training, the workers will receive an average wage of $22.41.

TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Ruth R. Hughs will present a check to representatives from Campbell Soup Company and Paris Junior College at a 3 p.m. ceremony to be held in Room 1202 of the Bobby Walters Workforce Training Center at 2400 Clarksville St. in Paris.

Paris Junior College contact: Director of Marketing and Public Relations Margaret Ruff, 903-782-0247 or mruff@parisjc.edu