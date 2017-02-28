Paris Junior College Regents Set New Tuition and Fees

Paris Junior College Press Release

Providing a simplified tuition and fees structure for students, while balancing costs and maintaining affordability, was the goal of the Paris Junior College Board of Regents as they adopted a new structure for 2017-2018 tuition and fees.

In-district tuition remains at $55 per semester credit hour (SCH), while out-of-district tuition will be $105 per SCH ($55 tuition plus an out-of-district fee of $50), and non-resident tuition of $155 per SCH. All students will pay a $25 per SCH general fee while the registration fee has been removed. The new tuition and fee rates will go into effect with the Fall 2017 semester.

“This keeps PJC in line with the state average and our regional peer group,” said PJC President Dr. Pam Anglin.

In other business, the Regents:

• Received a financial report from Comptroller Keitha Carlton on the fifth month of the fiscal year showing that while revenue is reduced, it remains ahead of expenditures.

• Approved the private sale of 21 properties that were not sold through the public sale on the courthouse steps, per Texas Property Tax Code Section 34.05(i).

• Authorized the Lamar County Appraisal Office to expand taxing authority for the 2017 tax statements.

• Approved the senior citizen tax exemption of $10,000 and a tax freeze for senior citizens 65 years of age and over and disabled citizens.

• Revised the dual credit tuition providing for in-district tuition of $150 per three-hour course and $200 for a four-hour course, and out-of-district tuition respectively of $180 and $240.

• Received an update on the local bill that provides an option to reconfigure the board of regents structure and election date.

• Approved the hiring of Educational Opportunity Center Advisor Tonya Armstrong, Student Recruiter/Academic Advisor Randy Hider, Director of Information Technology Eddie Mahar, and Director of Human Resources Paula White; the resignation of Academic/Financial Aid Advisor Evan Woodall; and the retirement of English Instructor and Division Chair Rhonda Armstrong, effective May 12, 2017.