The Paris Junior College Adult Education and Family Literacy program is offering a free intensive GED classes starting Jan. 9. The Paris class will be held at the PJC Workforce Training Center, Room 1109. In Clarksville, the class will be at the HUB Community Center. Registration for the GED® class begins Jan. 2. Contact Macenzie Langston to sign up at 903-782-0467. Pre-registration is required.