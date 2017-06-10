Paris Junior High Inducts Students

PJH students inducted into National Junior Honor Society

The Paris Junior High School Chapter of National Junior Honor Society inducted seventh graders as new members recently. Members must have a cumulative grade point average of 89.5; however, membership is more than just academic. Students must also demonstrate high standards in leadership, service, and character.



1st row: Ashley McGuire, Presli Chapman, Emma Woodard, Lindley Loughmiller, Ava Lassiter, Landree Madding, Emma Fendley, Macey McAmis, Kendra Bills, Amiah Tyson, and Lilly Lewis. 2nd row: Presley Cook, Diana Alvarez, Lohman Spann, Kennedy Ward, Naomy Medina, Kallaway Brown, Devin Folmar, Joey Allen, Carson Day, Damian Aguilar, Mayra Barrios, and Kyrsten Hicks. 3rd row: Michael Octavio, Adam Clement, Dakarian Robinson, Theodore Hubbard, Julia McFadden, Francisco Acosta, Krystal Horta, Shania Lane, Paula Torres, Hana Syed, and Eva Vogt. 4th row: Abby Long, Kennedy Smith, Ava Hutchings, Brooke Fuller, Alaina White, Adam Hartman, Shannon White, Elliott Fasken, Lyric Tredwell, Caleb Jameson, Tekiyah Marshall, and Jack Hoog. 5th row: Luke Hohenberger, Mason Napier, Jaelyn Lee, Davis Green, Hayden Bush, Marvin Norris, and Erica Barber. Not pictured: Hope Beck, Erin Morrison, Braeden Tabangcora, and Jaidah Franklin