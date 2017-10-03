Paris Junior High School Students of the Month

Paris Junior High School announces the students of the month for September. Teachers nominated the students and then the entire faculty vote on them. September awards were presented to (from left) 8th graders Tekiyah Marshall and Keandre Dunkins and 7th graders Brody Holleman and Jordyn Anthony. Congratulations go out to these outstanding good citizens.

Johnny Appleseed visits Justiss Elementary School

Johnny Appleseed visited Justiss Elementary School and read to first-grade students in honor of Johnny Appleseed Day. Justiss Library assistant, Sharon Sain, played Appleseed.

Members of the Paris High School Blue Blazes Band Color Guard and

Percussion Section celebrates at the Northeast Texas Marching Festival.

PHS Blue Blazes Band brings home marching awards

The Paris High School Marching Band competed this past weekend in the Northeast Texas Marching Festival at Texas A&M-Commerce and brought home top awards.

The band received awards for ‘Most Outstanding Band in Class 4A,’ ‘Most Outstanding Color Guard,’ and ‘Most Outstanding Percussion.’ Bands and color guards from 21 area high schools performed including several who were state finalists last year.

The band is under the direction of Charles Grissom, assistants Bryan Ewing, Beverly Ewing, Jared Cronk/Color Guard and Tyler Gerton/Percussion.

Justiss Elementary celebrates National Custodians Day

Front row (left to right): Amyria Thompson, Kai Furtch, Khailyn Gray, Payton, Dyck, Ailyn Aguilar, Susana Silva, Harley McCoy, Alan Mendoza, and Jordan Gaines

Back row (left to right): Justiss principal, Renee Elmore, Justiss custodians, David Harris and Jethro Bullock, and Assistant Principal, Kendra Beshirs

Not pictured: custodians Sonny Mayes and Tamara Armstrong

Justiss Elementary celebrated their custodians today on National Custodians Day. Students made cards, signs, and posters to let the caretakers know just how much they appreciate all they do each day to keep Justiss clean.

PISD teams win races and help “Put Crime to Bed.”

Paris ISD teams participated in the Lamar & Red River County Crime Stoppers Bed Races at the Red River Valley Fair to help “Put Crime to Bed” and brought home the top awards. Travis High School of Choice was the Overall Winner, named the Fastest Bed and received the People’s Choice Award. Paris Junior High School won the Best Decorated Bed Award. Photographs – By Joe Watson.​​​​​​​

Travis High School of Choice team wins Fastest Bed Award, People’s Choice Award, and is named the Overall Winner.

Travis High School of Choice team members (from left) are counselor Dusty Felts, and students David Ilechie, Stephen Edzards, Hunter Jones, and Develon McMillan.

Paris Junior High School won the Best Decorated Bed Award. From left are Cassandra Rogers, Cleonne Drake, Karol Ackley, Seanda Gilbert, and Eva Dickey.