Paris Junior High Students Win UIL Medals

Paris Junior High School students combined with Crockett Intermediate School students to capture the 5th-8th grade District 14-4A Academic UIL championship on Nov. 8 and 10 in Paris. In the process, the PJH/Crockett victory snapped Atlanta’s 31-year winning streak in such competitions. Winners include: Art Memory (7th grade) – Lucy Walter, 1st; Alexis Jackson, 4th; Maya Guerrero, 6th (8th grade) – Davis Green, 1st; Chloe Payton, 3rd; Ready Writing (7th grade) – Halle Haagensen, 6th (8th grade) – Ava Lassiter, 3rd; Listening Skills (7th grade) – Shravya Singh, 3rd (8th grade) – Landree Madding, 1st; Davis Green, 2nd; Alaina White, 4th; Number Sense (7th grade) – Patrick Roland, 4th (8th grade) – Braeden Tabangcora, 2nd; Caleb Jameson, 5th; Social Studies (7th grade) – Brody Holleman, 1st (8th grade) – Naomi Walden, 4th; Davis Green, 6th; Chess Puzzle (7th grade) – Korbyn Vaughn, 1st; Lucy Walter, 3rd; Brody Holleman, 4th (8th grade) – Adam Hartman, 1st; Oral Reading (7th grade) – Johnathan Jones, 1st (8th grade) – Lindley Loughmiller, 3rd; Davis Green, 5th; Calculator Applications (7th grade) – Elise Napier, 4th; Carter Benson, 6th (8th grade) – Tekiyah Marshall, 4th; Krystal Horta, 5th; Maps, Charts, & Graphs (7th grade) – Preston Harper, 1st; Abby Perry, 2nd; Lucy Walter, 3rd (8th grade) – Adam Hartman, 1st; James Laster, 2nd; Kendra Bills, 5th; Editorial Writing (7th grade) – Sophia Hamer, 1st; Amarie Snowton, 2nd (8th grade) – Amiah Tyson, 5th; Ava Lassiter, 6th; Impromptu Speaking (7th grade) – Tait Moody, 6th (8th grade) – Amiah Tyson, 3rd; Hana Syed, 5th; Science (7th grade) – Brody Holleman, 1st (8th grade) – Adam Hartman, 2nd; Brooke Fuller, 5th; Modern Oratory (7th grade) – Brody Holleman, 2nd; Korbyn Vaughn, 5th (8th grade) – Hana Syed, 1st; Lindley Loughmiller, 3rd; Spelling (7th grade) – Shravya Singh, 1st; Johnathan Jones, 4th (8th grade) – Killian Lassetter, 3rd; Brooke Fuller, 5th; Mathematics (7th grade) – Preston Harper, 1st; Carter Benson, 5th; Patrick Roland, 6th (8th grade) – Braeden Tabangcora, 6th; Dictionary Skills (7th grade) – Jackson Alsup, 1st; Kayglen Shelton, 6th (8th grade) – Kaylie Turner, 5th.

8th Grade: Front row: James Laster, Killian Lassetter, Caleb Jameson, Braeden Tabangcora, Lindley Loughmiller, Landree Madding, Ava Lassiter, Alaina White, Hana Syed, Tekiyah Marshall Back row: Chloe Payton, Brooke Fuller, Naomi Walden, Amiah Tyson, Adam Hartman, Davis Green, Kaylie Turner, Kendra Bills, Krystal Horta

7th Grade: Front row: Maya Guerrero, Kayglen Shelton, Tait Moody, Patrick Roland, Korbyn Vaughn, Elise Napier, Halle Haagensen Middle row: Brody Holleman, Preston Harper, Jackson Alsup, Abby Perry, Lucy Walter, Shravya Singh Back row: Carter Benson, Johnathan Jones, Amarie Snowton, Alexis Jackson, Sophia Hamer