Paris Ladycats Advance In Volleyball – Sports

YIPPEE! For the Ladycat Volleyball team! We won again last night. The next round is against Wills Point next Monday or Tuesday at Sulphur Springs. I do not have any more details. I will know after Friday Night what the final plans are, the time, etc.

North Lamar football tickets will go on sale Monday (Oct 30) starting at 8:00 am in the Field House Office. Please use these next two weeks to acquire your tickets for the North Lamar game. It is always a fun time. Pre-sale tickets are $3.00 and $5.00. Reserved tickets are $10.00. Senior citizens and faculty with a badge are free with one other with them. Tickets will be sold in the school store before school and during the lunch hours during the week of the game. They will not be selling Reserved Tickets in the school store.

Thursday (Oct 26)

JV Football plays against Quinlan Ford at Wildcat Stadium. Kick off at 5:00 pm.

Friday (Oct 27)

Wildcat’s Football travels to Quinlan Ford and kickoff is 7:30. Bundle up it will be quite cold. The team will be leaving around 3:30 pm. You are more than welcome to come see them off. I would love to see some fans outside to wish them luck and wave goodbye.