Paris police made contact with 43 year old Kenneth Chambless as he was entering a business in the 3500 block of NE Loop 286 and arrested him on multiple warrants for sex crimes against children. The warrants stemmed from a case that was reported in October. The charges include indecency with a child, continuous sex abuse of a child, aggravated sexual assault of a child and sexual assault of a child. The alleged victim was under the age of 17.