Paris police executed a search warrant at a residence in the 1800 block of W Austin and the suspect, 21 year old Jesus Herrera attempted to evade them. He was quickly captured and was arrested on an outstanding warrant for indecent exposure. During a search of the residence, officers found a small amount of synthetic marijuana, marijuana and drug paraphernalia so Herrera also faces drug charges. The exposure charge stems from an offense that had allegedly occurred in June.