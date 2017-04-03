Paris Man Charged With Deadly Conduct

Paris police responded to the 100 block of SE 8th Street after receiving a report that shots had been fired in the 500 block of Cedar Street. When they arrived on the scene, they heard more shots coming from south of their location. Officers were then told by witnesses about a silver car from that area and officers located and stopped the vehicle. 33 year old Edward P. Zumski III was found to be in possession of a handgun and empty shell casings were found in the vehicle. There were no injuries and Zumski was charged with deadly conduct.