Free Money Check
Morrell banner
Shumate Banner
Adkin’s Finance
Hess-Header Banner
Tri-City Charter
cypress basin hospice
Gary’s “10-Year Warranty” Header for March-May 2017
Momentum Polaris Spring Sales Event

Paris Man Charged With Deadly Conduct

17 mins ago News, Paris News

 

Edward Zumski

Paris police responded to the 100 block of SE 8th Street after receiving a report that shots had been fired in the 500 block of Cedar Street.  When they arrived on the scene, they heard more shots coming from south of their location.  Officers were then told by witnesses about a silver car from that area and officers located and stopped the vehicle. 33 year old Edward P. Zumski III was found to be in possession of a handgun and empty shell casings were found in the vehicle.  There were no injuries and Zumski was charged with deadly conduct.

suddenlink added value
Adkins Footer
Privacy Policy | About Us | Contact Us | Contest Rules
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved                                     