Paris Man Wanted on Multiple Charges Arrested After Chase

4 hours ago News, Paris News

Smith

Paris Police attempted to make contact with 18 year old Joshua Smith in the 1800 block of Bonham so they could arrest him on outstanding warrants.  Smith ran from officers but was taken into custody a block away. Smith was arrested on the outstanding misdemeanor warrants and for evading arrest. While in jail Smith was charged with newly issued warrants for escape, assault on a public servant and theft of a firearm. The newly issued warrants stemmed from an incident last week where Smith had allegedly assaulted an officer and then escaped.

