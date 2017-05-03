Paris NHS Inductees

Paris High School Chapter of the National Honor Society inducts new members

The Paris High School Chapter of the National Honor Society recently inducted thirty-nine new members. The PHS faculty for their scholarship, service, character, and leadership selected the students.

NHS is more than just an honor roll. Four main purposes have guided chapters of NHS from the beginning: “To create enthusiasm for scholarship, to stimulate a desire to render service, to promote leadership, and to develop character in the students of secondary schools.” The Paris High School Chapter chartered in 1932. The National Association of Secondary School Principals proudly sponsored the NHS.

2017 Paris High School National Honor Society Inductees

1st Row: Morial Amin-Allen, Hannah England, Anna Floyd, Sarah Bloodworth, Maria Gonzalez, Katy Hall, Sharvionna Yates, Yvete Morales

2nd Row: Reagan Benson, Roniesha Davis, Jessica Driggers, Josie Cade, Elizabeth Frazier, Reagan Stone, Laney Madding, Meghan Lamberson, Paulina Santoyo Santos, Sydney Jetton

3rd Row: Erica Cole, Garrett Wilson, Jake Freelen, Kira McFadden, Alexandra Hernandez, Lilly Lewis, Matthew Wintz, Andria Gentry, Itzuri Ramirez

4th Row: William Elliott, Keshauwn Ellis, Graham Bain, Zain Syed, Zachary Norris, Lucas Grossnickle, Reese Napier, Seth Mayfield, Gabriel Allen, Zachary De la Garza, Lindi Hamner, Joshua Robinson