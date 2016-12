Paris Police responded to the Cefco in the 3700 block of Lamar to investigate a forgery. Officers were told that a white husband and wife had attempted to pass counterfeit $1 bills in the store. 48 year old Jimmy and 51 year old Karen Mills left the store but were located by another officer in the 600 block of SE 21st. Both were also charged with forgery of a financial instrument and unrelated outstanding warrants.