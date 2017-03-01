Paris PD Adds Eight Downtown Cameras

The police department has completed the installation of eight cameras around the Plaza downtown and one camera at the intersection of N. Main and Graham street.

Four cameras are focused on the four major intersections of the Plaza. The other four provide a sidewalk view looking along the storefronts of each side of the plaza. The one other camera covers a major intersection at N. Main and Graham Street.

The cameras display on a monitor in the communications room of the police department and are recorded 24/7. The recordings are available for approximately 30 days and then recorded over.

“It is our intention and hope that any criminal act in the downtown Plaza area will be recorded which will aid in identifying persons involved. We really want our downtown area to be a safe and enjoyable area of the city.” – Chief Hundley

The cost of the installation of the cameras and associated wireless infrastructure was $48,990.00. The system is scalable to add cameras as needed.

Early on, a technical issue delayed the installation. This issue was solved when Dr. Colton Wicks of Paris Optical stepped forward to help. Dr. Wicks offered his building’s rooftop as a location for placement of equipment to facilitate transmission of wireless signals to the police department’s antenna. This solved a major issue and got the project going. “His support for the downtown area and the police department is surely appreciated.” – Chief Hundley

Here are two screenshots of the camera display:

South Plaza NW Plaza