Paris PD Arrest Four for Synthetic Marijuana

Paris Police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 100 block of Lamar that matched the description of a suspect vehicle in a narcotics investigation. 33 year old Tracy Givens, 37 year old Tywan Dawson,34 year old Kristina Tucker and 60 year old Michael Council were arrested for manufacture and or delivery of a controlled substance after 9.51 grams of synthetic marijuana was located in the vehicle. Dawson was also charged with tampering with evidence when the drug was found in his mouth. Tucker was charged with having a prohibited substance inside a correctional facility.