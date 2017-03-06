Paris PD Arrests

Paris police arrested a 34 year old local man for possession of a controlled substance after stopping him for a traffic violation. 34 year old Justin Pendergraft was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia and a small amount of methamphetamine.

Paris police were flagged down in the 1900 block of Lamar Ave in reference to a reportedly unconscious man. Officers woke up 25 year old Kolby Wynn and found that he was wanted on a warrant for felony criminal non-support and he was taken into custody.

Paris police are investigating a burglary of a habitation in the 1400 block of Graham. The resident told officers that someone had broken into the home and stolen a 22 caliber pistol.