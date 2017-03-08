Paris PD Gambling Raids

Paris Police began an investigation into illegal gambling at nine locations throughout the city after receiving information that machines known as “eight-liners” were being housed at these locations and that the businesses were paying out winnings in cash and store merchandise to people playing the machines. The investigation lead to search warrants being served at businesses in the 2700 block of Lamar Ave, 3700 block of Lamar Ave, 1300 block of Clarksville, 600 block of 9th NW, 200 block of N Main, 700 block of Bonham, 1600 block of S Church, and two locations in the 1800 block of Bonham. 38 gambling machines were seized but no arrests were reported.