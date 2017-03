Authorities are searching for a vehicle that struck a construction worker at about 11:45 Tuesday morning in the 1600 block of Pine Bluff and fled the scene. The suspect vehicle is believed to be a 4 door green Pontiac. The worker, a 26 year old man who was hit in the construction zone was transported to a Plano trauma center in critical but stable condition. He reportedly was sitting next to a manhole mixing ingredients to fill the manhole when he was struck by the hit and run driver.