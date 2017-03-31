Paris Police Chief Bob Hundley Reports On Police Activity

Paris police officers arrested 15 people and detained one for mental evaluation while responding to 138 calls for service.

Clifton Ray Blackshear, 64 of Paris was arrested on an felony warrant charging possession of a controlled substance. The arrest took place in the 700 block of W. Center at 11:01 AM. Officers on patrol noticed him and knew there was an outstanding warrant.

Sadie Fletcher, 20 of Paris was arrested on a warrant for felony possession of a controlled substance. The warrant was obtained after a search of her vehicle which took place on March 24th.

Sean Kenneth Fendley, 32 of Paris was arrested at the Adult Probation office on a felony warrant from Smith County charging burglary.

Ross Hoselton, 29 of Paris was arrested for failing to register as a sex offender when he changed addresses without notifying the registration officer. The offense was discovered on March 29th and a warrant was obtained that day. He was arrested at the residence he had failed to list.

Edward P. Zumski III, 33 of Paris was arrested in the 100 block of SE 8th Street following reports of shots fired in the 500 block of Cedar Street. Officers responded around 9:27 PM to that location on multiple calls of shots being fired. While there, the officers heard more shots from south of their location. Going to the area of those shots, witnesses pointed out a silver car that came from the area. The vehicle was spotted and stopped. There was a passenger in the car who was identified as Zumski and found to be in possession of a handgun. Empty shell casings were also found inside and on the trunk of the car. Zumski was arrested on deadly conduct charges. No one was injured by the numerous shots fired. There is no mug shot available of Zumski at this time.

Officers started an investigation on a report of an indecent exposure at a city park. Officers arrived at Wade Park at 12:41 PM and made contact with a suspect as he was driving away from the park. The complainant had told another officer that the individual had dropped his pants to his ankles to urinate in the park where kids might have seen him. The suspect stated he had arrived at the park to allow his German Sheppard to urinate and that the dog did, but he did not. Investigation will continue.