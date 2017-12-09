Paris Police Department’s Badge-Pinning

The officers are – left to right:

Tierra Ricks, Brian Ramirez, Derek Belcher

There was a badge-pinning ceremony at the Paris Police Department on Friday, December 8. Paris City Clerk Janice Ellis swore in Officer Tierra Ricks, Sgt. Brian Ramirez and Sgt. Derek Belcher to their new positions.

Officer Tierra Ricks graduated from the East Texas Police Academy last Friday after 19 weeks of training. Officer Ricks will begin her field training on “D” shift this coming Monday. Officer Ricks chose her daughter, Kimariah to pin her badge.

Sgt. Brian Ramirez and Sgt. Derek Belcher were promoted to their positions recently. Sgt. Ramirez has been with the department since 2008 serving as a field training officer. Sgt. Belcher joined the Department in 2007 and served in uniform patrol and the Criminal Investigation Division.

Please join us in congratulating Officer Ricks on her new career along with Sgt. Ramirez and Sgt. Belcher as their assume their new responsibilities.

Bob Hundley

Chief of Police