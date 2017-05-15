Paris Police Investigate Robbery

Parris police were called to an armed robbery report at Castillo’s Tire Shop and several people in the 1600 block of S Church. Officers located two men fitting the description of the suspects in the 500 block of Paris Blvd, one of which ran from the officers. 27 year old Jazmene Mason was arrested for aggravated robbery. The second suspect, 30 year old Chavez Mason was located a short distance away and was also arrested for aggravated robbery and a misdemeanor charge. The investigation is ongoing