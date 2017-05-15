Momentum Polaris Spring Sales Event
Paris Police Investigate Robbery

5 hours ago News, Paris News

 

Mason, J
Jazmene Mason

Parris police were called to an armed robbery report at Castillo’s Tire Shop and several people in the 1600 block of S Church. Officers located two men fitting the description of the suspects in the 500 block of Paris Blvd, one of which ran from the officers. 27 year old  Jazmene Mason was arrested for aggravated robbery. The second suspect, 30 year old  Chavez Mason  was located a short distance away and was also arrested for aggravated robbery and a misdemeanor charge. The investigation is ongoing

