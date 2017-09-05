Paris Police Officer Under Investigation

Press Release From Paris PD Chief Bob Hundley

A criminal investigation of Paris Police Officer Pedro Barrios is ongoing after he was served with an arrest warrant Friday afternoon. The warrant stemmed from criminal mischief and stalking allegations reported to the department last Sunday. When these allegations were reported to Paris Police, the department immediately contacted the Texas Rangers Service for investigation of the complaints. Mr. Barrios remains on administrative leave during the early stages of the investigation. Mr. Barrios has been released on a bond from the county jail.