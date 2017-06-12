Paris Police Report

Daryle Dunavin Richard Tucker

Friday, Paris Police arrested Daryle Dunavin, 38, on a parole violation warrant. They arrested Richard Tucker, 25, on Pine Bluff on an outstanding bond. Around 8:45 Friday morning officers worked a burglary in the 700 block of E Polk. A possibly known person took numerous items including two laptops and clothing. A resident reported another burglary in the 1600 block of Fitzhugh. An unknown person took two game consoles. In the 1600 block of W Campbell, two suspects knocked on the door and attempted to enter the house.

Saturday morning before 10:00 police responded to the 1100 block of Meadowlark on a vehicle theft. An unknown suspect took a black 2006 Chrysler PT Cruiser. Officers worked a criminal mischief complaint in the 2100 block of E Cherry. An unknown suspect had keyed the complainant’s vehicle.

Saturday afternoon police worked an unauthorized use of a vehicle that occurred in the 3700 block of NE Loop 286. The owner loaned his 2004 Dodge Dakota to known suspects who refused to return the car. North Richland Hills Police found the vehicle and recovered the vehicle.

Burglars broke into a house in the 400 block of Grand Avenue and took a television and DVD player. A weed trimmer was missing from a storage room.

Sunday morning, Paris Police worked a burglary in the 600 block of SE 24th where an unknown suspect caused damage to a vacant house. Sunday evening after 6:00 officers worked a welfare concern in the 300 block of W Kaufman. The mother of two children dropped them off with a family member and did not return. Police later reunited them with their mother. Someone stole various lengths of copper cable in the 2500 block of SW Loop 286.