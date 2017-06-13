Paris Police Report

Monday evening around 8:45, Paris Police arrested Angelica Glass, 24, after a traffic stop in the 600 block of Bonham. Dallas County had a warrant for Glass for manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance. Monday afternoon, officers responded to the 1800 block of W Houston in regards to a burglary. An unknown suspect had entered the complainant’s house and took a jewelry box containing miscellaneous jewelry.

Paris Police responded to 110 calls for service and arrested seven people over the past 24 hours ending at 6:00 am Tuesday (Jun 13).