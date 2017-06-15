Paris Police Report

Gerald Russell Bridgers

Paris Police responded to a theft call Wednesday at 8:48 am in the 1200 block of W Sherman St. Someone had cut a hole in the fence surrounding the power transfer station and had stolen several copper ground cables. The company estimated it would cost $1,500 to replace. The investigation is ongoing. If you have information as to the suspects in this case or any other felony case, you are urged to contact Lamar County/Red River County Crime Stoppers with that information at 903-785-TIPS (8477). If

you call Crime Stoppers, you will remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward.

Officers arrested Gerald Russell Bridgers, 31, of Paris, Wednesday before 5:00 pm in the 3300 block of FM 79. Bridgers allegedly crossed the center stripe and collided with another vehicle. Officers found narcotics in Bridgers’ backpack and charged him with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. There were no injuries reported from the accident.