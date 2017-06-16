Paris Police Report

Gennifer Chester

Paris Police arrested Gennifer Chester, 48, of Paris, Thursday morning at 10:00 am in the 600 block of Bonham St and charged her with theft under $2,500 with two or more previous convictions. Police observed Chester placing items into her purse and then was detained when she attempted to leave the store. The investigation shows that Chester has had numerous theft convictions. She is now in Lamar County Jail.

Larry Joe McNeal

Just after 1:00 pm Thursday, officers arrested Larry Joe McNeal, 69, of Paris, on a felony warrant at his residence. The warrant stemmed from a June 3 investigation where McNeal reportedly stood naked in his doorway in the 500 block of Bonham and was observed by a young female child. McNeal is a registered sex offender and has had several cases in the past of indecent exposure. Neal is in Lamar County Jail.

Tykedra Shakiria Anderson

A traffic stop led to the arrest of Tykedra Shakiria Anderson, 21, of Paris. Anderson was a passenger in a vehicle that officers observed speeding in the 1000 block of W Washington Thursday around 5:30 pm. Anderson had an outstanding traffic warrant, and police found her in possession of marijuana while in the jail.

Paris Police responded to 101 calls for service and arrested seven people Thursday.