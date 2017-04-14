Paris Police Report for Friday April 14th

Paris Police responded to a warrant service in the 900 block of Grove Street and made contact with 19 year old Coty Taylor. He was arrested on an outstanding felony warrant for motion to revoke probation.

Paris Police made contact with 29 year old Ronnie Lester Jr. during a traffic stop in the 1100 block of Johnson Woods Drive. Lester was arrested on outstanding warrants out of Lamar County for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and burglary of a habitation.

Paris Police responded to a disturbance in the 1200 block of Bonham Street and were told that one man had been assaulted by another man with a weapon. The suspect was said to have fled into a building and police unsuccessfully attempted to make contact with him. Hostage negotiators were also unsuccessful. Officers then entered the building and made contact with 51 year old Ronnie Miller who was arrested for aggravated assault and a misdemeanor.