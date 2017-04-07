Paris Police Report for Friday April 7th

Paris Police conducted a traffic stop in the 200 block of Lamar Ave and made contact with 37 year old Elizabeth Golden who was wanted on an outstanding felony warrant from the Bonham Police Department. She’s accused of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud.

Paris Police responded to a disturbance in thee 200 block of SE 20th.. Officers were told that 26 year old Conrad Chimenti had swung a knife and a hammer at two women and had punched one in the mouth. There was no indication of any injuries but Chimenti was arrested for aggravated assault and an unrelated misdemeanor warrant.

Paris Police responded a complaint about a man with a gun in the 2500 block of E Price. Officers were told that a man had been physically assaulted by another man and that a gun had also been pointed at him. The complainant in the case refused to cooperate in the investigation.

Paris Police responded to theft of a vehicle complaint in the 2600 block of N Main. Officers were told that an unknown suspect had taken the complainant’s 2006 Kia Spectre at an unknown time.