Paris Police Report for Friday Dec. 23rd

Paris Police responded to the 1700 block of W Henderson in regards to a wanted person. Officers made contact with 48 year old Kermit Sellers and took him into custody on an outstanding parole violation warrant as well as several misdemeanor warrants.

Paris Police responded to the 3500 block of NE Loop 286 in regards to another forgery complaint. Officers were told that an unknown suspect had passed a counterfeit $100 to the business. More than 2 dozen counterfeit cases have occurred in the past 2 weeks.

Paris Police responded to 95 calls for service and arrested 4 persons over the past 24 hours ending at 6:00 A.M. on December 22, 2016.