Paris Police Report For Friday (Dec 29)

Paris Police arrested Chelsey Lingle, 30, of Paris, after responding to a disturbance call. Mr. Lingle had an outstanding warrant charging him with endangering a child. That case was reported in September of this year and involved drug use while children were present.

Officers responded to a theft of a vehicle from a residence in the 4600 block of Pine Mill Rd. It is a 1997 Ford F-150 Pickup, extended cab, black and tan. The pickup has a Texas registration tag JMK1099. The owner may have left the keys in the vehicle. There are no suspects at this time.

Three businesses were the victims of burglaries at 930, 1030 and 1121 N. Main. Mostly coins were taken from one company and nothing else from the others. A video captured a suspect in the case, a white male wearing a plaid jacket and blue jeans.

Officers answered 80 calls for police service while arresting two people.