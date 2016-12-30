Hess-Header Banner
Paris Police Report for Friday Dec. 30th

1 hour ago News, Paris News

paris pd

Paris Police are investigating a burglary that happened in  the 500 block of NW 13th.  An unknown suspect had forced entry into a shop and taken several power tools.

Paris Police responded to the 3900 block of Bonham in regards to another forgery in the city. An unknown black male had passed a $10 bill that the complainant later learned was counterfeit. The investigation is ongoing.

Paris Police responded to 99 calls for service and arrested 2 persons over the past 24 hours ending at 6:00 A.M. on December 29, 2016.

