Paris Police Report for Friday Dec. 30th

Paris Police are investigating a burglary that happened in the 500 block of NW 13th. An unknown suspect had forced entry into a shop and taken several power tools.

Paris Police responded to the 3900 block of Bonham in regards to another forgery in the city. An unknown black male had passed a $10 bill that the complainant later learned was counterfeit. The investigation is ongoing.

Paris Police responded to 99 calls for service and arrested 2 persons over the past 24 hours ending at 6:00 A.M. on December 29, 2016.