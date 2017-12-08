Paris Police Report For Friday (Dec 8)

Paris Police worked a burglary of a residence in the 700 block of Tudor Thursday morning. An unknown suspect forced entry into the house and took a television. Someone broke into another residence in the 2000 block of Old Bonham road. Two satellite boxes were missing with damage reported.

Thursday evening around 8:30 officers worked a robbery in the 300 block of NE 41st where an unknown black male demanded a woman’s purse at gunpoint. The suspect took the item and fled the scene on foot.

Officers spoke with a complainant Thursday night by telephone in regards to a theft and credit card abuse. An unknown suspect had stolen the complainant’s wallet in the 800 block of Deshong Drive and used a charge card in the 3800 block of Lamar Ave.

Paris Police responded to 101 calls for service and arrested five people over the past 24 hours ending at 6:00 am Friday (Dec 8).