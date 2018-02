Adrianna Buckley

Thursday evening just after 6:30, Paris Police responded to a complaint of people being inside a residence that did not belong there. Officers arrested Adrianna Buckley, 21, on an outstanding warrant out of Gregg County for theft of property of $2500 with two or more convictions and misdemeanor warrants out of the Paris Municipal Court.

Paris Police responded to 85 calls for service and arrested four people over the past 24 hours ending at 6:00 am Friday (Feb 16).