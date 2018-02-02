Paris Police Report For Friday (Feb 2)

Shannon Thompson

Thursday morning, Paris Police worked a suspicious person complaint in the 2900-block of S Church. A witness said the individual was using various debit cards at the ATM. Officers arrested Shannon Thompson, 29, who was in possession of identifying information for four different people.

Okoyus Woods

Officers arrested Okoyus Woods, 29, on an outstanding Lamar County warrant for assault, impeding breath.

Cody Moore

Police arrested Cody Moore, 25, after a disturbance in the 1700-block of Clarksville. Allegedly Moore had punched the other subject in the mouth. Moore’s charge was enhanced to a felony after they determined he had previous convictions.

Jennifer Wooten

Officers arrested Jennifer Wooten, 26, after a disturbance in the 2600-block of N Main. Reportedly Wooten assaulted an individual by repeatedly striking the individual on the arms with a club.

Another victim showed up at the Police Department complaining of a credit card abuse that occurred at other locations. A known person used the plastic at different locations in Paris. The investigation is ongoing.

Paris Police responded to 85 calls for service and arrested ten people over the past 24 hours ending at 6:00 am Friday (Feb 2).