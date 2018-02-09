Paris Police Report For Friday (Feb 9)

Lamarcus Pratt | Jordan Robles | Tyreak Lyons

Thursday, just before noon, Paris Police responded to George Wright Homes in regards to ‘shots fired’ complaint. An assault occurred, and allegedly Lamarcus Pratt, 19, had fired multiple rounds at the complainant. Pratt and two other known subjects had left the scene together. Later, officers located the suspects at a residence in the 200-block of SW 19th and arrested them. A search of the house turned up to stolen firearms. They arrested Pratt and Jordan Robles, 19, for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, burglary of a habitation, theft of a gun, and a misdemeanor charge. Police also arrested Tyreak Lyons, 18, for three probation violation warrants, and tampering/fabricating physical evidence. Lyons also had an outstanding warrant for aggravated robbery which stemmed from an incident reported the first of December in the 3200-block of Hubbard. Allegedly Lyons robbed a subject at gunpoint. Lyons had an outstanding warrant for burglary of a habitation on Dec. 13 at Booker T Washington Homes. In that incident, Lyons reportedly entered a residence without consent and assaulted the complainant.

Tommy Nichols

Officers arrested Tommy Nichols, 48, after observing him walking in the 300-block of SE 34th and knowing that he had an outstanding parole violation warrant.

Calvin Ragan | Mary Gross

Friday morning at 2:33 Paris Police responded to a security check in the 2600-block of N Main. They arrested Calvin Ragan, 30, and Mary Gross, 43, after finding them in possession of methamphetamine. Gross also had misdemeanor warrants. They charged Ragan with possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor charge.

Police worked a burglary that occurred in the 3000-block of NE Loop 286. An unknown suspect entered the complainant’s vehicle and took a 9mm handgun. The investigation is ongoing.

Paris Police responded to 77 calls for service and arrested 15 people over the past 24 hours ending at 6:00 am Friday (Feb 9).