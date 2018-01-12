Paris Police Report For Friday (Jan 12)

Jearmey Morgan

Thursday morning, Paris Police worked a burglary complaint in the 2400-block of West Kaufman. An unknown suspect had forced entry into the building and took numerous items. Officers located and arrested Jearmey Morgan, 30, behind a nearby residence where they determined that he did not reside. They later charged Morgan with the burglary. He also had numerous misdemeanor warrants.

Trinity McGee

Police arrested Trinity McGee, 25, on an outstanding warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and three misdemeanors. One warrant stemmed from an incident reported the last day of December in the 500-block of Deshong Drive. McGee allegedly brandished a handgun during the commission of an assault.

Jessie Bryant

Thursday night before 11:00 officers arrested Jessie Bryant, 32, after a traffic stop. They found him in possession of methamphetamine, and he provided a false name because authorities wanted him on two outstanding warrants.

Zachary Cole

Officers arrested Zachary Cole, 21, on an outstanding warrant for criminal non-support.

Jesse Black

Police arrested Jesse Black, 49, after they observed Black exit the store concealing something under his jacket. They found items taken from the business without a receipt. Due to previous convictions, they enhanced his charge to theft of property between $2500 with two or more prior convictions.

Paris Police responded to 85 calls for service and arrested 12 people over the past 24 hours ending at 6:00 am Friday (Jan 12).