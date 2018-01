Thursday afternoon at 4:15 Paris Police responded to Booker T Washington Homes in regards to a robbery complaint. A known suspect assaulted the complainant and then took the complainant’s bicycle. There were no injuries reported. Officers located the bike abandoned a few blocks away, but the suspect was not. The investigation is ongoing.

Paris Police responded to 82 calls for service and arrested three people over the past 24 hours ending at 6:00 am Friday (Jan 19).