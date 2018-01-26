Paris Police Report For Friday (Jan 26)

Dustin Mackey

Thursday morning Paris Police arrested Dustin Mackey, 26, on two bond surrender warrants.

Kevin Berrett

Officers arrested Kevin Berrett, 50, on an outstanding warrant for injury to elderly. Allegedly the incident occurred last Wednesday when he pushed a female causing her to fall against a refrigerator. She had bruising, swelling and a laceration near her eye.

Andre Waters

Wednesday afternoon Officers arrested Andre Waters, 42, at George Wright Homes on a Fannin County non-support warrant.

Kevin Thomas

Wednesday evening around 8:00 Paris Police attempted to stop a vehicle in the 1400-block of Pine Bluff for a traffic offense. The driver continued for several blocks and made multiple turns before abandoning the car while it was still moving in the 1900-block of East Booth, fleeing on foot. The vehicle struck another vehicle parked in a driveway. They located Kevin Thomas, 19, the suspect, in the 300-block of NE 17th and placed him under arrest.

Cynthia White

Friday morning around 2:00 officers arrested Cynthia White, 58, intoxication while driving. They enhanced the charge since it was her third or more conviction.

Thursday afternoon before 5:00 police responded to a small child wandering a city street. Officers made contact with the child who appeared in good health. They located the mother a short time later. The investigation is ongoing.

Paris Police responded to 92 calls for service and arrested seven persons over the past 24 hours ending at 6:00 am Friday (Jan 26).