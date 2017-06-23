Paris Police Report for Friday June 23rd

Paris police responded to the 500 block of Deshong Drive to serve an outstanding felony warrant on 55 year old Charles Dockins. Dockins tried to pull away from officers as he was being placed under arrest. A small amount of marijuana was then located inside the residence. Dockins was charged with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance and two misdemeanors.

Paris police went to execute a search warrant in the 600 block of E Austin and saw 19 year old Marquavious Black-Williams attempt to flee from officers on foot. Black-Williams was later found inside the residence and was arrested for evading arrest or detention with prior convictions and a misdemeanor warrant.

Officers responded to the 700 block of W Henderson in Paris to investigate a burglary. Officers learned that someone had entered the residence and taken a window air-conditioning unit.