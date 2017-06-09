Hess-Header Banner
cypress basin hospice
Adkin’s Finance
Tri-City Charter
Morrell banner
Shumate Banner
Polaris All Summer Sales Event

Paris Police Report for Friday June 9th

1 hour ago News, Paris News

 

Paris police executed a search warrant in the 800 block of S Main. 22 year old John Coleman was arrested after he was found with small amounts of cocaine and methamphetamine. 20 year old Clay Davoust was arrested for possession of marijuana and pills, 20 year old Tara George was arrested for a small amount of marijuana. George and Favoust were also charged with endangering a child and several misdemeanors as a result of the warrant execution.

Paris police were called to the 200 block of East Center to investigate a burglary. Officers were told that someone had stolen a vacuum cleaner, a DVD player and a drill.

suddenlink added value
Adkins Footer
Privacy Policy | About Us | Contact Us | Contest Rules
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved                                     