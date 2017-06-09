Paris Police Report for Friday June 9th

Paris police executed a search warrant in the 800 block of S Main. 22 year old John Coleman was arrested after he was found with small amounts of cocaine and methamphetamine. 20 year old Clay Davoust was arrested for possession of marijuana and pills, 20 year old Tara George was arrested for a small amount of marijuana. George and Favoust were also charged with endangering a child and several misdemeanors as a result of the warrant execution.

Paris police were called to the 200 block of East Center to investigate a burglary. Officers were told that someone had stolen a vacuum cleaner, a DVD player and a drill.