Paris Police Report for Friday March 31st

Paris Police responded to a call in the 900 block of Clarksville which turned out to be an attempted burglary of a motor vehicle. Officers were told that two men got onto the bed of a pick-up and then saw a child was sitting inside the truck. The men got out of the truck and attempted to make contact with the child. The men then got into a an older maroon Ford pick-up and fled before police were notified of the incident.

Paris Police were called to the 2200 block of W Cherry to investigate the burglary of a vehicle. A 30.06 rifle was taken from the complainants vehicle.

Paris Police went to the 3100 block of Clarksville to investigate the theft of a vehicle. Officers were told that a person known to the complainant had taken 2015 Nissan Altima without consent. Officers were later advised that the vehicle had been recovered by the Fannin County deputies. The investigation is ongoing.