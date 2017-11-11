Paris Police Report For Friday (Nov 10)

Tiffany Cox

Thursday evening Paris Police arrested Tiffany Cox, 24, for an outstanding warrant for possession of a controlled substance.

Jimmy Mills | Cassandra Hesler

Thursday evening at 10:30 officers executed a search warrant on a residence in the 400 block of Fitzhugh and arrested Jimmy Mills, 49, and Cassandra Hesler, 23. They reportedly were in possession of methamphetamine.

Roy Washington

Officers arrested Roy Washington, 48, after a traffic stop on Graham. Washington fled on foot from officers and they observed him throw something as he was running. After apprehending him, they found a small baggie containing methamphetamine.

Leslie Young

Police made a traffic stop in the 500 block of Clemet Road and arrested Leslie Young, 39. They charged her with tampering with physical evidence, manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance, and a misdemeanor charge.

Officers spoke with a complainant in the Police Department lobby in regards to a forgery complaint. Allegedly a known suspect had altered a check. The Department also handled a complainant in regards to the theft of a firearm. An unknown suspect had entered the complainant’s vehicle and took a .40 caliber handgun.

Paris Police Department identified the female killed on Lop 286 as Tammy Cantrell, 46, of Paris. A Ford pickup struck her as she walked into the roadway Wednesday evening.

Paris Police responded to 90 calls for service and arrested six people over the past 24 hours ending at 6:00 am Friday (Nov 10).